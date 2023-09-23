NEWS

Police officer arrested in drug racket bust

Police officer arrested in drug racket bust
[Shutterstock]

A police officer accused of having an instrumental role in a drug-dealing racket is among three suspects arrested in a Hellenic Police (ELAS) operation last week, the force said in a press release on Saturday. 

The officer, who has not been identified, was arrested near his Athens home after an investigation by ELAS’ Internal Affairs Division reportedly found evidence to suggest that he used his home as a stash house to hold the drugs – mainly cannabis and cocaine – that was then peddled by the other members of the racket in different parts of Attica. 

The gang’s activities are believed to date from late May, at least. 

The police officer and one of the two other suspects allegedly supplied the drugs to the third suspect, who was responsible for getting the narcotics to the gang’s main dealer – who is being sought – and bringing the money from their sale back.

Crime

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Volos: Husband charged with domestic violence
NEWS

Volos: Husband charged with domestic violence

Twenty-two people arrested ahead of major soccer match
NEWS

Twenty-two people arrested ahead of major soccer match

Police captain arrested in Ios for bribery
NEWS

Police captain arrested in Ios for bribery

Senator Menendez dismisses bribery charges as ‘baseless’
NEWS

Senator Menendez dismisses bribery charges as ‘baseless’

US Senator Menendez hit with bribery charges over Egypt ties
NEWS

US Senator Menendez hit with bribery charges over Egypt ties

Two Turks arrested for spying are released
NEWS

Two Turks arrested for spying are released