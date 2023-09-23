Police officer arrested in drug racket bust

A police officer accused of having an instrumental role in a drug-dealing racket is among three suspects arrested in a Hellenic Police (ELAS) operation last week, the force said in a press release on Saturday.

The officer, who has not been identified, was arrested near his Athens home after an investigation by ELAS’ Internal Affairs Division reportedly found evidence to suggest that he used his home as a stash house to hold the drugs – mainly cannabis and cocaine – that was then peddled by the other members of the racket in different parts of Attica.

The gang’s activities are believed to date from late May, at least.

The police officer and one of the two other suspects allegedly supplied the drugs to the third suspect, who was responsible for getting the narcotics to the gang’s main dealer – who is being sought – and bringing the money from their sale back.