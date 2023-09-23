Greek FM engages in trilateral and bilateral talks at UN General Assembly

Greek Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis participated in a trilateral meeting with his counterparts Constantinos Kombos of Cyprus and Sameh Shoukry of Egypt during the 78th UN General Assembly meeting in New York, as announced by the Greek ministry on the social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter) on Saturday.

During the trilateral meeting, the ministers affirmed their “shared commitment to promoting stability and prosperity in the Eastern Mediterranean.”

The next trilateral summit is scheduled to take place in Cairo by the end of 2023.

In their bilateral meeting, Gerapetritis and Shoukry reaffirmed their dedication to strengthening their strategic relations and expanding cooperation in various domains, including the economy and the employment of Egyptian workers in sectors experiencing increasing demand.

The discussions also centered on regional developments in the Middle East, with plans for the inaugural High-Level Ministerial Council to be held in Athens. [AMNA]