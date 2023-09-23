Coordination meeting on Sunday in view of weather emergency forecast

An interministerial meeting will be held on Sunday in view of the new weather emergency forecast at the Climate Crisis and Civil Protection Ministry. All relevant stakeholders, including metereologists and security forces representatives, to update data on impending heavy rain and storms and coordinate civil protection.

Western, central and northern Greece will be affected by heavy rainfall and storms from Monday, the National Meteorological Service has warned in a new emergency weather forecast.

The bad weather will initially hit the western parts of Thessaly, Epirus, western Macedonia and possibly the Ionian Islands before spreading to more areas on Tuesday and the entire country on Wednesday.