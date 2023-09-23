NEWS

Coordination meeting on Sunday in view of weather emergency forecast

Coordination meeting on Sunday in view of weather emergency forecast
File photo.

An interministerial meeting will be held on Sunday in view of the new weather emergency forecast at the Climate Crisis and Civil Protection Ministry. All relevant stakeholders, including metereologists and security forces representatives, to update data on impending heavy rain and storms and coordinate civil protection.

Western, central and northern Greece will be affected by heavy rainfall and storms from Monday, the National Meteorological Service has warned in a new emergency weather forecast.

The bad weather will initially hit the western parts of Thessaly, Epirus, western Macedonia and possibly the Ionian Islands before spreading to more areas on Tuesday and the entire country on Wednesday.

Weather

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Heavy rain and storms forecast from Monday
NEWS

Heavy rain and storms forecast from Monday

Civil protection minister calls urgent meeting ahead of new storm
NEWS

Civil protection minister calls urgent meeting ahead of new storm

Meteo forecasts abrupt weather changes
NEWS

Meteo forecasts abrupt weather changes

Mediterranean’s devastating Storm Daniel may be harbinger of storms to come
NEWS

Mediterranean’s devastating Storm Daniel may be harbinger of storms to come

Protection works were not implemented
NEWS

Protection works were not implemented

Senior cleric blesses flood victims from a tractor
NEWS

Senior cleric blesses flood victims from a tractor