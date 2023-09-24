NEWS

Safety precautions in Larissa after weather emergency forecast

The residents of the municipality of Larissa, central Greece prepare for the storms forecasted for Monday. 

The competent services of the municipality of Larissa and the region of Thessaly are strengthening the embankments around Pinios River. 

There is also preparation for evacuation. In Larissa, buses have been put on standby to evacuate the population if necessary.

The 112 national emergency number service will be ready to operate when needed, while a meeting at the Civil Protection Ministry will take place on Sunday to discuss further protection measures.

