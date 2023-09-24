NEWS

Thessaly at the center of new wave of bad weather

A new wave of bad weather is expected from Monday until at least Thursday, reported the National Observatory of Athens meteo.gr. An interministerial meeting began on Sunday at 1 p.m. at the Ministry of Climate Crisis and Civil Protection to discuss precautionary measures.

The areas that will be most affected by rains and storms, receiving the largest volumes of water, will once again be Thessaly, central Greece (mainly the areas of Pelion and Othrios, and the western parts of the region), the central and northeastern Sterea, Evia, and the Sporades. From Wednesday intense local phenomena will occur in Crete and in several island parts of the Aegean.

According to the latest data from meteo.gr the bad weather will be caused by the atmospheric disturbance in the upper atmosphere which will be cut off from the atmospheric circulation, creating a cold lake, in combination with low pressures on the surface.

The cold lake that is currently forming in the Adriatic is expected to slowly move towards the southern Ionian until Wednesday, while it will then acquire a trajectory towards the northern Aegean.

The slow movement of the cold lake combined with the intense transport of water vapor from the Aegean to the eastern mainland will result in the occurrence of strong and locally persistent rains and storms. 

