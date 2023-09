A 25-year-old driver died on Sunday morning in the Pella region in northern Greece, when the tractor he was driving overturned.

As the police announced, at approximately 9 a.m., an agricultural tractor with a trailer loaded with wood, driven by a 25-year-old man, deviated from its course resulting in the fatal injury of the young driver.

The Pella Traffic Department is conducting a preliminary investigation into the exact causes of the accident.