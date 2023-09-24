More storms to hit Thessaly Mon to Wed

An SMS message via the 112 emergency number has been sent to residents of the Thessaly region, the regional unit of Fthiotida, the northern part of the island of Evia and the Sporades Islands warning of strong storms and hailstorms from Monday to Wednesday.

Specifically, the message states: “Dangerous weather phenomena (strong storms, hailstorms) from the morning hours of (Monday) and for the next two 24 hours in…Thessaly, Sporades, Fthiotida & North Evia. Limit movements during the duration and follow the instructions of the authorities”.

Thessaly is still slowly recovering from huge floods from September 12-15.