Former minister Nikos Pappas expresses vision for a transformed SYRIZA under new leadership

Former minister Nikos Pappas, one of the five contenders in SYRIZA’s leadership contest who supported Stefanos Kasselakis in the runoff vote, stated on Monday that the winner has a clear mandate to reshape SYRIZA into a “left-wing, progressive, and democratic party.”

During an interview on Mega TV, Pappas, a close aide to former SYRIZA leader and prime minister Alexis Tsipras, defended the decision to conduct an open leadership contest following the party’s double defeat in legislative elections earlier this year, characterizing the ballot as a “rejuvenating and inclusive process.”

Kasselakis was elected new leader on Sunday defeating Effie Achtsioglou, a lawyer and former labor minister.

As Kasselakis is not a legislator, it is probable that he will have to designate a party deputy to oversee the SYRIZA parliamentary group.

A special court convicted Pappas to a two-year sentence with a three-year probation period in February over the handling of a 2016 TV license tender under the then SYRIZA-led government.