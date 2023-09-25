NEWS

Left-wing SYRIZA has ‘died’: MEP Kouloglou reacts to leadership change

SYRIZA MEP Stelios Kouloglou has reacted to Stefanos Kassalakis’ victory in the party’s leadership race, describing it as the demise of traditional left-wing SYRIZA.

“This is the end of leftwing SYRIZA as we know it,” Kouloglou told the Guardian newspaper. “That party died tonight,” he said, adding that the party’s traditional base of supports were in “complete shock.”

Kasselakis, a former Goldman Sachs associate and political newcomer, will take over from Alexis Tsipras after defeating Effie Achtsioglou, a lawyer and former labor minister, in Sunday’s runoff.

