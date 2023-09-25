Apostolakis welcomes victory of political newcomer

SYRIZA MP Evangelos Apostolakis, a former chief of the Armed Forces, has welcomed the victory of Stefanos Kasselakis, a 35-year-old businessman with no prior political experience, in the leadership contest of the leftist opposition party.

“I feel vindicated. SYRIZA voters again supported the victory of hope and light. A new day begins with work and progress,” said Apostolakis, who controversially took part in the newcomer’s election campaign.

“Clear positions and decisive actions are necessary for the tasks at hand within the party and its future. There is no space for time-wasting and pointless conflicts,” he said, adding that, “It’s somewhat natural for resentments to arise following an intra-party confrontation.”

Apostolakis added that it may be challenging for rivals to come to terms with the fact that, within just 20 days of a pre-election campaign, Kasselakis successfully assumed control of SYRIZA.

However, he warned, “SYRIZA will operate as a cohesive party – no factions, no internal divisions, no upheavals, and no internal opposition. Anyone who aligns with these principles, anyone who wishes to contribute, is welcome to join us in moving forward. Those who do not share this vision are free to step aside.”

In Sunday’s runoff contest, Kasselakis defeated Effie Achtsioglou, a 38-year-old lawmaker and former labor minister. Three other candidates had been eliminated in the earlier first round.