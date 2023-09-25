Tsipras congratulates successor at helm of leftist opposition party

A day after winning the leadership election for SYRIZA, Stefanos Kasselakis met with his predecessor at the helm of the leftist opposition party, Alexis Tsipras, on Monday.

During their meeting at Tsipras’ parliamentary office, the former prime minister congratulated his successor and wished him success and resilience in his new role.

“I hope you remain steadfast,” Tsipras said. “Enjoy these days without regrets, as anyone entering politics should be aware that joy is not always plentiful.”

Tsipras stepped down as head of SYRIZA after the party’s crushing defeat in two legislative polls earlier this year.

“Savor these moments, and then fully commit yourself to the responsibilities you are taking on and the opportunities that lie ahead,” Tsipras said.

“Greek society is grappling with significant challenges. With unity and camaraderie, I hold onto a phrase you mentioned – that among comrades, even the second is considered first,” he said. “It’s not like the NBA,” he quipped.

Kasselakis, the former Goldman Sachs associate and political novice, was elected new leader on Sunday after defeating Effie Achtsioglou, a lawyer and former labor minister. As Kasselakis is not a legislator, it is probable that he will have to designate a party deputy to oversee the SYRIZA parliamentary group.

After the meeting, Kasselakis praised Tsipras as a unifying figure for SYRIZA members.

“I hold him in high regard, and my purpose here is to preserve his legacy. I aspire to prove myself worthy of this heritage. We shall move forward,” he told journalists.