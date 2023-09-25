Three men arrested after seamen’s fall during maintenance work

Three men were arrested on Monday in connection with the injury of two seamen who fell off a passenger catamaran while carrying out cleaning work on the bow of the ship.

The accident happened while the ship was moored in the port of Piraeus. Port authorities arrested the captain of Runner Jet and two other crew members, according to state-run broadcaster ERT.

The seamen, aged 56 and 40, were transferred to the Nikea General Hospital. One of them suffered injuries and minor fractures and will remain hospitalised while the other is expected to be discharged later in the day.