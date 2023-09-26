NEWS

Five injured in shootout at Imathia Roma camp

Five injured in shootout at Imathia Roma camp
[InTime News]

Five people, including children, have been injured in a shooting incident that is being attributed to a feud between rival families at a Roma camp in the region of Imathia, northern Greece.

According to preliminary reports, the five injured are a father and four of his children. They are being treated at a hospital in Veria, where doctors have said their lives are not in danger, the state-run Athens-Maceodonian News Agency (AMNA) said.

The incident is said to have taken place on Monday evening, when several men turned up on the family’s doorstep armed with hunting rifles and opened fire. Six people are being sought in connection with the shooting.

Crime

