NEWS

Fire damages pedestrian walkway near Piraeus port

Fire damages pedestrian walkway near Piraeus port
File photo.

A fire erupted on the escalators of the pedestrian walkway located outside the terminal station of the ISAP electric railway and metro in Piraeus in the early hours of Wednesday.

As reported by state broadcaster ERT, firefighting teams promptly arrived at the scene and extinguished the fire, with no injuries reported.

The fire resulted in damage to the installation that facilitates passenger access to the Port of Piraeus.

Preliminary information suggests that the fire was caused by a short circuit attributed to heavy rainfall in the area.

Some reports have suggested that maintenance work on the escalators had been carried out in the days leading up to the incident, potentially resulting in exposed cables being vulnerable to the adverse weather conditions.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident.

Fire

