PM to MPs: No personal attacks on Kasselakis

[Dimitris Peristeris/InTime News]

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis wants his MPs to refrain from personal attacks on new opposition leader Stefanos Kasselakis.

In his closing speech at a meeting of the ruling New Democracy’s 158-strong parliamentary group, Mitsotakis congratulated the MPs for not referring to the main opposition SYRIZA party during their own speeches. “You did well… we will consolidate our political domination with our work and the implementation of our program.”

But Mitsotakis himself did not refrain from taking digs at SYRIZA and its leader. Noting that Kasselakis is not an MP himself, he remarked, “He will be represented by his close collaborators, like [Pavlos] Polakis and [Nikos] Pappas,” both figures of scorn for the conservatives, for different reasons.

He also doubted that SYRIZA could be resurrected “using the same flimsy materials that led to its collapse.” 

