Epirus slapped with eco-fine over Louros interventions

Environmental inspectors slapped the Regional Authority of Epirus with a 180,000-euro fine over its destructive environmental interventions in the Louros River of northwestern Greece, dating from November 2022.

The inspectors told the local authority it had one year to repair the severe damage caused to the river’s ecosystem, and rejected all the arguments it raised in its defense.

The case came to light last November, following a complaint by the Municipality of Dodoni. The regional authority had carried out unlicensed interventions in the Louros, including widening and leveling the riverbed, removing vegetation from the banks, and destruction of the habitat of the native trout species Salmo lourosensis.