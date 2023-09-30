Butcher shop owner arrested after death of employee

The owner of a butcher shop in the western city of Messolonghi was arrested on Saturday following the gruesome death of an employee.

The 50-year-old woman was cleaning the mincing machine on Friday when, under unclear circumstances that are being investigated, her hair was caught in the machine. When she tried to free herself, her hand was also caught in the meat grinder.

The tragic incident occurred on Friday evening in front of the woman’s 17-year-old daughter, who reportedly also worked as a cleaner.

Police and firefighters rushed to the scene after the daughter raised the alarm.

According to the police, the shop owner is accused of a workplace-related accident resulting in wrongful death.