NEWS

Mitsotakis launches campaign tour to support conservative candidates in upcoming elections

Mitsotakis launches campaign tour to support conservative candidates in upcoming elections
File photo. [AP]

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is this week embarking on a campaign trail to lend his support to conservative candidates in the lead-up to the local and regional elections on October 8, as well as the runoff elections scheduled for the 15th.

On Monday, Mitsotakis will make a visit to the Athenian suburb of Vyronas, where he will join forces with Nikos Hardalias, the candidate for Attica regional governor, backed by New Democracy.

Later in the day, Mitsotakis will journey to Corinth, where he will campaign alongside Dimitris Ptohos, who is vying for the position of regional governor in the Peloponnese.

Subsequently, the Prime Minister’s itinerary will take him to Western Macedonia on Wednesday, where he will throw his support behind Giorgos Kasapidis, the regional governor candidate. Following this, he will head to Thessaloniki in northern Greece. [AMNA]

Politics

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Local elections to test conservatives
NEWS

Local elections to test conservatives

Video shows Volos mayor hitting citizen
NEWS

Video shows Volos mayor hitting citizen

Poll puts New Democracy 16 points ahead of SYRIZA
NEWS

Poll puts New Democracy 16 points ahead of SYRIZA

PM to MPs: No personal attacks on Kasselakis
NEWS

PM to MPs: No personal attacks on Kasselakis

Mitsotakis tells Macron Greece ‘consistent’ in guarding borders
NEWS

Mitsotakis tells Macron Greece ‘consistent’ in guarding borders

Kasselakis to visit Cyprus October 3-5
NEWS

Kasselakis to visit Cyprus October 3-5