Mitsotakis launches campaign tour to support conservative candidates in upcoming elections

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is this week embarking on a campaign trail to lend his support to conservative candidates in the lead-up to the local and regional elections on October 8, as well as the runoff elections scheduled for the 15th.

On Monday, Mitsotakis will make a visit to the Athenian suburb of Vyronas, where he will join forces with Nikos Hardalias, the candidate for Attica regional governor, backed by New Democracy.

Later in the day, Mitsotakis will journey to Corinth, where he will campaign alongside Dimitris Ptohos, who is vying for the position of regional governor in the Peloponnese.

Subsequently, the Prime Minister’s itinerary will take him to Western Macedonia on Wednesday, where he will throw his support behind Giorgos Kasapidis, the regional governor candidate. Following this, he will head to Thessaloniki in northern Greece. [AMNA]