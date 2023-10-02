Trial of oncologist who demanded money from cancer patients postponed again

The trial of an oncologist in Thessaloniki who demanded bribes from cancer patients to speed up the date of their surgery was postponed for the fourth time on Monday, angering his former patients and their relatives.

The doctor at the Theagenio Hospital in Thessaloniki was arrested in January 2019 with pre-marked banknotes, after a woman told police that she had been asked to pay to speed up her surgery.

The investigation revealed that the doctor had collected bribes of up to 1,500 euros from at least 17 of his patients.