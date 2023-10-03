NEWS

Ban on building outside zoning areas delayed again

Ban on building outside zoning areas delayed again
[AMNA]

Despite vowing this would be the last, the Environment Ministry has granted another extension for some 10,000 applications filed with the country’s building licensing services seeking the green light for irregular construction on small plots outside zoning districts.

The frequent practice of “one-off” regulations allowing construction on plots smaller than the permissible minimum of 4,000 square meters on land that is not in an area under development was banned by the Council of State, the country’s highest administrative court, 15 years ago. That ban became law in 2020, though the relevant legislation granted a deadline of two years for pending license applications to be processed.

The extension of the December 2022 deadline to September 30, 2023, however, caused a flood of fresh requests for building licenses on such plots – hence the new extension of another six months until the end of March 2024.

The latest extension was part of an amendment added to a Health Ministry bill passed through Parliament.

Environment Construction

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
A century later, off-plan building still contentious
NEWS

A century later, off-plan building still contentious

2004 Athens Olympics stadium closed after roof fails safety tests
NEWS

2004 Athens Olympics stadium closed after roof fails safety tests

Yorgos Lanthimos’ new film wins Golden Lion award at the Venice Film Festival
CULTURE

Yorgos Lanthimos’ new film wins Golden Lion award at the Venice Film Festival

Top court freezes two hotels in downtown Athens
NEWS

Top court freezes two hotels in downtown Athens

Mayors protest building law
NEWS

Mayors protest building law

Group calls for halt on new hotels in Acropolis area
NEWS

Group calls for halt on new hotels in Acropolis area