Police officer arrested for rape and human trafficking

A police officer was arrested on Monday for human trafficking and the rape of a 34-year-old woman.

The young woman filed the complaint, which was confirmed by her friends, while there was also footage from security cameras in the area showing the police officer taking the woman from and to the place where he prostituted her in the center of Athens.

On Saturday, the woman voluntarily went to the authorities and testified against the perpetrator for psychological and physical violence, multiple rapes, and forced prostitution.

According to the woman’s complaint, the police officer, taking advantage of his status and the fact that he was on duty in her area, initially approached her under the pretext that he would provide her protection. Gradually, after they lived together, he started taking away her earnings.

According to the woman, the police officer used physical violence against her and threatened her that, if she did not obey his instructions and demands, he would get her arrested, deported, locked up in a psychiatric hospital, or killed.

As the 34-year-old woman testified to the police, the perpetrator, in order to obtain her consent to hand over part or all of the proceeds of prostitution, promised to marry her in order to ensure her permanent residence in Greece under his “protection.”

The police officer was arrested by the authorities and was taken to the public prosecutor where he was faced with serious charges and is expected to plead before the investigator on Wednesday.