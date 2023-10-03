Crete blaze continues after overnight battle

Water-dumping aircraft were dispatched at first light on Tuesday to help battle a large blaze in the Mesara Plain on Crete that started on Monday evening.

According to state broadcaster ERT, firefighters, municipal workers and volunteers summoned by the ringing of church bells in the area’s villages spent all night trying to contain the blaze in the municipality of Gortyna, which was being stoked by strong winds.

They were fortunate, according to reports, that those winds shifted the blaze away from villages and sent it into the brush.