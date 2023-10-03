NEWS

Esteemed flight safety expert Akrivos Tsolakis dies, aged 93

Esteemed flight safety expert Akrivos Tsolakis dies, aged 93
[Nikos Kokkalias]

Captain Akrivos Tsolakis, a former Hellenic Air Force officer and a prominent air accident investigator, has died at the age of 93.

Born in 1930 in Thessaloniki, he graduated from the Hellenic Air Force Academy in 1950.

Tsolakis entered the field of flight safety in 1959 as an officer of the Hellenic Air Force, when he went to the University of Southern California for its aviation and security program.

When he returned to Greece, he founded the Army General Staff’s Flight Safety Directorate and later, as a pilot for Olympic Air (with 18,300 flight hours), he also set up a flight safety department at what was then Greece’s national carrier.

He was head of flight security for Olympic until he retired in 1990 and in 2001 was appointed president of the newly established Greek Air Accident Investigation & Aviation Safety Board (EDAAP).

Under Tsolakis’ stewardship, EDAAP investigated more than 250 air accidents, among which was the Aerosvit Flight 241 crash in Thessaloniki, northern Greece, in 1997, in which 70 people died; the three EKAV ambulance helicopters that crashed within just over two years of each other in early 2000; and the government jet that went down in 1999, killing then foreign minister Giannos Kranidiotis, his son and another five people. 

His biggest ever case was the August 14, 2005, Helios Airways Flight 522 crash in Grammatiko, eastern Attica, in which 121 people perished.

Obituary Transport

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Please return if found: British Museum seeks help to recover missing treasures
NEWS

Please return if found: British Museum seeks help to recover missing treasures

British Musem arguments for keeping sculptures ‘shattered’
NEWS

British Musem arguments for keeping sculptures ‘shattered’

Mendoni: Our demand for Parthenon Sculptures continues
NEWS

Mendoni: Our demand for Parthenon Sculptures continues

Mendoni: British Museum lost argument that Parthenon Sculptures safer in London
CULTURE

Mendoni: British Museum lost argument that Parthenon Sculptures safer in London

Association of Greek Archeologists’ announcement on the British Museum debacle
CULTURE

Association of Greek Archeologists’ announcement on the British Museum debacle

Culture Ministry following developments at British Museum ‘very carefully’
CULTURE

Culture Ministry following developments at British Museum ‘very carefully’