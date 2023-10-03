President receives newly elected opposition leader

Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou on Tuesday received the newly elected leader of the main opposition SYRIZA party, Stefanos Kasselakis, at her official residence in central Athens.

Sakellaropoulou congratulated Kasselakis on his election and wished him success in his new role, noting the challenges arising from the climate crisis.

Kasselakis, for his part, told the president of his recent visit to the flood-hit region of Thessaly, where he said he spoke to locals who complained of not having enough help from the state. [AMNA]