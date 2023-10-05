Migrant flows appear to have abated

Migration flows into Greece have slowed down over the past 10 days. From September 1 to 25, about 500 migrants and refugees arrived every day by sea. Since then, there have been 200 daily arrivals on average, a drop of 60%.

Land border crossings across the Evros River have dropped 80%, government officials say.

Overall flows now are at the levels they were at the same point in 2022.

At the Prime Minister’s Office, aides are trying not to sound too optimistic, but they nonetheless attribute this drop to three factors.

First, the recent diplomatic contacts with Turkey seem to have produced results. Officials make a connection with the meeting between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in New York on September 20 and the drop in migrant flows starting September 25.

Mitsotakis himself said in a recent TV interview that “we can do a lot with Turkey on the migration issue,” but added that, although the meeting with Erdogan went well, “I am neither starry-eyed nor naive.”

The second factor is that, with the peak tourist season over, the coast guard can devote more resources to policing the country’s sea borders.

Also believed to have had an impact are Migration and Asylum Minister Dimitris Kairidis’ meetings with European Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson and German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser, aimed at convincing them that Greece operates within the European conventions on sea rescue and that it deserves continued support. Greece had been under even deeper-than-usual suspicion after the deadly capsizing, in June, of a ship packed with migrants off its southwestern coast.

​​​​​​To this must be added a climate more favorable to curtailing migration, as evidenced by recent statements by German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

Kairidis will meet with his Turkish counterpart, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya, on October 10. It remains to be seen whether Turkish cooperation will prove lasting.