PM discusses benefits of AI with DeepMind CEO

File photo. [AP]

The need to create a code of conduct and security in the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) was discussed by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and DeepMind founder and CEO Demis Hassabis on Tuesday.

Such a code would protect users and reduce the impact of potential risks but it would not hinder development of AI technology and innovation, they said.

Hassabis said Greece could benefit in several fields from the use of artificial intelligence, highlighting its advantages in the economy, education, tourism, culture and in boosting productivity.

The discussion was held in the context of initiatives that will be undertaken by government regarding the use of AI in Greece and beyond.

DeepMind is a division of Google’s parent company Alphabet responsible for developing general-purpose artificial intelligence (AGI) technology, also known as Google DeepMind. [AMNA]

