NEWS

Police arrest two over gangland car ambush that left six Turks dead

Police arrest two over gangland car ambush that left six Turks dead
File photo.

Two Turkish men have been arrested on suspicion of involvement in the fatal gangland shooting of six other Turks in Greece last month, Greek authorities said Wednesday.

Police said the six men killed in a September 11 car ambush in Loutsa outside Athens were believed to have been members of an international crime group and had made a brief stop in Greece en route to Turkey.

Mass shootings of that kind are practically unheard of in Greece, and authorities had from the outset suspected a connection with foreign-based criminal organizations.

A police statement said one of the two detained suspects had made arrangements for the victims’ stay in Greece and travel plans to Turkey but allegedly led them into the fatal ambush in the seaside town of Artemida.

The six were attacked in their car as they drove to the Athens airport, and police said the killers finished them off with shots to the head fired at close range.

Artemida is about 20 kilometers east of Athens and close to the airport.

One suspect, a 32-year-old man, was arrested at the airport hours after the shootings before he could board a flight to an eastern Aegean Sea island close to the Turkish coast. On Tuesday, police said, they detained a 28-year-old man in Athens.

The arrests followed cooperation with Greece’s secret service and counter-terrorism squad, police said, and exchanges of information with authorities from other countries. [AP]

 

Crime Police

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Police officer arrested for rape and human trafficking
NEWS

Police officer arrested for rape and human trafficking

Weapons stash found in upmarket Athens district
NEWS

Weapons stash found in upmarket Athens district

Crooked cops: 7 cases of corruption resolved in past 2 months
NEWS

Crooked cops: 7 cases of corruption resolved in past 2 months

Occupiers removed from another university building
NEWS

Occupiers removed from another university building

Crooked police officer placed on administrative leave
NEWS

Crooked police officer placed on administrative leave

Police officer, businessman arrested on charges of corruption and extortion
NEWS

Police officer, businessman arrested on charges of corruption and extortion