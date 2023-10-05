NEWS

Floods damage in Thessaly ‘beyond what I imagined,’ says EU official

[Intime News]

European Commissioner for Agriculture Janusz Wojciechowski said on Thursday that the damage caused in central Greece by two major storms over the last month was “beyond what I had imagined.”

The EU official visited cotton and animal farms in Thessaly that flooded during Storms Daniel and Elias and talked with flood victims and farmers. Before the first stop on his tour, in Prodromos, Karditsa, the commissioner flew over the flooded plains of Farkadona, Keramidi, Koskina and Palamas, as well as Lake Karla, in a helicopter.

“The destruction goes beyond what I had imagined and all I had seen in the photographs that were shown to me,” Wojciechowski told farmers. “I will do whatever is in my power to secure very available resource. I am at your side.”

“The presence of the commissioner indicates that Europe is here,” Avgenakis said, in statements to affected livestock breeders in Prodromos, announcing that the ministry will unveil detailed measures to support their flood-damaged farms the following week.

The first measures for the support of farmers are to be announced on Thursday and made more specific in conferences organised by the rural development ministry the following week.

