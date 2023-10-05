Halkidiki woman sentenced to 11 months for biting police officer

A 65-year-old woman was handed an 11-month prison sentence on Thursday for assaulting a police officer citing her for a parking offense in Halkidiki, northern Greece.

The woman punched the police officer and bit him on the finger after she stopped her car on the side of a road in the town of Nea Kallikratia and ignored a warning from the police officers in a squad car that was right behind her when they told her she was blocking traffic.

She apparently responded in a belligerent tone, saying that she had no intention of moving and was going to do her shopping as planned, before proceeding to insult and assault the officer who came to give her a ticket.

She also refused to cooperate after she was handcuffed and placed under arrest, while the car she was driving was found to be uninsured.

Addressing the court on Thursday, the 65-year-old woman reportedly insisted that she was “just going to pop into the store and was not bothering anyone.”