Greece signs EU declaration for sexual and reproductive health rights

Greece signed the joint Declaration for the Guarantee of Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights at the European Union in Zaragoza, Spain, on Thursday.

Deputy Social Cohesion and Family Minister Maria-Alexandra Kefala signed the guarantee on behalf of Greece. The event took place in the framework of Spain’s presidency of the Council of the European Union, and it was signed by 14 EU member states.

Greece’s commitment in terms of the declaration “relates in essence to safeguarding the irrevocable right to health of women and girls (…), so that they may be able to take themselves properly informed and responsible decisions for their life and their body,” Kefala said. Neglecting the right to reproductive and sexual health “comprises an undermining of equality and the opportunity of an equal access to health, which is a fundamental human right,” she added.

The declaration calls on all EU member states to provide universal access to scientifically sound facts and training on sexual education; access to comprehensive, quality, and affordable services, especially to teenagers; and access for all people of reproductive age to fertility therapies, without discrimination. [AMNA]