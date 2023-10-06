Thessaloniki authorities bust criminal ring providing fake citizenship documents

Authorities in Thessaloniki, northern Greece, have dismantled a criminal ring involved in supplying foreign nationals with counterfeit citizenship papers and fraudulent identification documents.

To date, seven suspects, including a police officer, have been apprehended in connection with the case.

Law enforcement had been surveilling the network for an extended period, and it appears that Interpol also played a role in supporting the investigation.

The suspects were presented to the Thessaloniki prosecutor this morning to face criminal charges.