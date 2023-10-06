NEWS

SYRIZA MP calls for unity under new leader

SYRIZA MP calls for unity under new leader

SYRIZA MP Evangelos Apostolakis has called for unity within the leftist opposition party under its new chief, Stefanos Kasselakis, emphasizing that “everyone needs to acknowledge the presence of a new leader.”

“No one is dispensable; there is a role for everyone, and everyone should rally behind the new leader,” he told public broadcaster ERT on Friday.

Apostolakis, a former defense minister and chief of the armed forces, made these remarks following a meeting of SYRIZA’s lawmakers on Thursday, where 16 MPs cast “blank” votes, effectively rejecting the new leader’s proposal for the composition of the parliamentary group’s leadership.

Reflecting on Thursday’s vote and when questioned about the potential for party members defecting, Apostolakis remarked, “The Left has grown accustomed to such issues,” adding that “it would be best if that doesn’t occur.”

“Everyone needs to acknowledge the presence of a new leader. That chapter is closed,” he said.

“I believe it’s natural to encounter reservations and reactions. However, I don’t consider it normal to initiate a conflict without a meaningful cause,” he added.

Politics

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Kasselakis continues campaign tour ahead of local elections
NEWS

Kasselakis continues campaign tour ahead of local elections

ND mobilizes to stump for regional candidates
NEWS

ND mobilizes to stump for regional candidates

SYRIZA leader addresses party MPs for the first time
NEWS

SYRIZA leader addresses party MPs for the first time

PM in Granada to attend European Political Community Summit
NEWS

PM in Granada to attend European Political Community Summit

PM campaigns for candidates facing stiff competition
NEWS

PM campaigns for candidates facing stiff competition

‘Final step’ taken towards delivering Thessaloniki metro by 2024
NEWS

‘Final step’ taken towards delivering Thessaloniki metro by 2024