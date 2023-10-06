SYRIZA MP calls for unity under new leader

SYRIZA MP Evangelos Apostolakis has called for unity within the leftist opposition party under its new chief, Stefanos Kasselakis, emphasizing that “everyone needs to acknowledge the presence of a new leader.”

“No one is dispensable; there is a role for everyone, and everyone should rally behind the new leader,” he told public broadcaster ERT on Friday.

Apostolakis, a former defense minister and chief of the armed forces, made these remarks following a meeting of SYRIZA’s lawmakers on Thursday, where 16 MPs cast “blank” votes, effectively rejecting the new leader’s proposal for the composition of the parliamentary group’s leadership.

Reflecting on Thursday’s vote and when questioned about the potential for party members defecting, Apostolakis remarked, “The Left has grown accustomed to such issues,” adding that “it would be best if that doesn’t occur.”

“Everyone needs to acknowledge the presence of a new leader. That chapter is closed,” he said.

“I believe it’s natural to encounter reservations and reactions. However, I don’t consider it normal to initiate a conflict without a meaningful cause,” he added.