Members of the electoral committee absent from polling stations

Citizens who were appointed members of the electoral committee for Greece’s municipal and regional elections were not “moved” by the 40 euro reward to assist in polling stations on the Sunday of the first round, and the additional 30 euros for the second round.

Television broadcast channels repeatedly stated on Sunday morning that “The process is going smoothly, but we don’t have an electoral committee.” In some polling stations, there are only one or no members of the electoral committee.

Based on images from television and photo agencies, participation in the elections has thus far been low. The first data on participation rates will be presented at 12 p.m.