Local election voter turnout at 44.6% by 5.30 p.m.

[AP]

The voter turnout for the local elections reached 44.6% nationwide at 5.30 p.m., equivalent to approximately 4,360,000 voters. 

Participation rates by region vary across Greece, with Eastern Macedonia at 45.8%, Central Macedonia at 45%, Western Macedonia at 43.7%, Epirus at 49.3%, Thessaly at 49.5%, the Ionian Islands at 41.8%, Western Greece at 49.7%, Central Greece reporting the highest rate at 53.4%, Attica at 38.7%, the Peloponnese at 45.1%, the Northern Aegean at 39.4%, the Southern Aegean at 48.1%, and Crete at 51.2%.

The first result estimate is anticipated to be available at 10 p.m., according to the latest update from the Interior Ministry.

 

