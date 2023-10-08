Greek regional elections: Results and runoffs in seven key regions

The outcomes of the elections in seven regions were decided this Sunday, while six regions are heading to a runoff vote. Here are the details:

Regions with decided elections:

In Attica, Nikos Hardalias, a former minister supported by New Democracy, secured victory. Independent candidate Giorgos Ioakimidis, backed by SYRIZA, came in second.

In the Central Macedonia Region, Apostolos Tzitzikostas achieved a decisive victory in the first round, garnering over 60% of the vote. PASOK-supported candidate Christos Papastergiou took second place.

In the Western Greece Region, the incumbent regional governor, Nektarios Farmakis, supported by New Democracy, retained his position from the first round. Spyros Skiadaresis, supported by PASOK, came in second.

In the Epirus Region, incumbent regional governor Alexandros Karchimanis, supported by New Democracy, was also elected in the first round. Ioannis Stefos, supported by SYRIZA, secured second place.

In the South Aegean Region, George Hatzimarkos, the current regional governor supported by New Democracy, secured a vote share close to 66%. Nikiforos Papanikolas, who came from PASOK, secured second place with around 14% to 15% of the vote.

In the Central Greece Region, Fanis Spanos, the incumbent regional governor supported by New Democracy, secured his election in the first round with a vote share close to 48%. Independent candidate Apostolos Gletsos, supported by SYRIZA, came in second with a vote share close to 25%.

In the Crete Region, the PASOK-supported candidate Stavros Arnaoutakis, with the support of PASOK and New Democracy, secured a vote share close to 70%. Spyros Danellis came in second place, trailing by a significant margin.

Regions heading to runoff elections:

Eastern Macedonia and Thrace Region: The current regional governor, supported by New Democracy, Christos Metios, leads with a vote share close to 41%. Independent candidate Christodoulos Topsidis follows with around 35%.

North Aegean Region: Alkiviadis Stefanis, supported by New Democracy, is in the lead with a vote share close to 40%. Konstantinos Moutzouris, who comes from New Democracy but is running as an independent, is currently in the second position.

Western Macedonia: A closely contested race between the current regional governor, supported by New Democracy, Giorgos Kasapidis, and the independent candidate, Giorgos Amanatidis.

Thessaly Region: Incumbent regional governor, supported by New Democracy, Konstantinos Agorastos, has secured a vote share close to 41.5%. Independent candidate Dimitrios Kouretas, with the support of SYRIZA and PASOK, currently has a vote share close to 34.5%.

Ionian Islands Region: Ioannis Trepeklis, who comes from New Democracy and runs with the independent alliance “Ionia Epochi” (Ionian Era), is approaching a vote share of 30%. The current regional governor, supported by New Democracy, Rodi Kratsa Tsangaropoulou, is in second place with a vote share of around 28.5%.

Peloponnese Region: Dimitris Ptohos, supported by New Democracy, leads with a vote share close to 42%. Petros Tatoulis is in second place with a vote share close to 32%.