NEWS

FM Gerapetritis to attend EU-Gulf Cooperation Council summit in Oman on Monday

FM Gerapetritis to attend EU-Gulf Cooperation Council summit in Oman on Monday
File photo.

Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis is set to travel to Muscat, the capital port city of Oman, on Monday to participate in the Joint Council of the EU-Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) summit.

The primary focus of this summit is expected to revolve around regional and international security, particularly in light of escalating tensions in the Middle East, as stated in the announcement by the Greek Foreign Ministry. Additionally, the summit’s agenda will encompass discussions on the climate crisis, the green transition, and preparations for the 2023 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28), scheduled to take place from November 30 to December 12 in Dubai.

During his visit, Gerapetritis will engage in bilateral meetings with both Arab and European counterparts, delegations from Gulf countries, as well as representatives from regional and international organizations, according to the ministry’s statement. [AMNA] 

Diplomacy

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Mitsotakis in Varna for trilateral summit
NEWS

Mitsotakis in Varna for trilateral summit

Erdogan says Turkey will ramp up diplomacy in Israeli-Palestinian conflict
NEWS

Erdogan says Turkey will ramp up diplomacy in Israeli-Palestinian conflict

President, PM condemn ‘atrocious terrorist attack’ on Israel
NEWS

President, PM condemn ‘atrocious terrorist attack’ on Israel

Foreign Ministry condemns attack on Israel
NEWS

Foreign Ministry condemns attack on Israel

Turkey says its drone was downed in Syria due to ‘different technical evaluations’ with parties
NEWS

Turkey says its drone was downed in Syria due to ‘different technical evaluations’ with parties

Gerapetritis commends Orthodox Archbishop’s work in Albania
NEWS

Gerapetritis commends Orthodox Archbishop’s work in Albania