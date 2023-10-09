FM Gerapetritis to attend EU-Gulf Cooperation Council summit in Oman on Monday

Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis is set to travel to Muscat, the capital port city of Oman, on Monday to participate in the Joint Council of the EU-Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) summit.

The primary focus of this summit is expected to revolve around regional and international security, particularly in light of escalating tensions in the Middle East, as stated in the announcement by the Greek Foreign Ministry. Additionally, the summit’s agenda will encompass discussions on the climate crisis, the green transition, and preparations for the 2023 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28), scheduled to take place from November 30 to December 12 in Dubai.

During his visit, Gerapetritis will engage in bilateral meetings with both Arab and European counterparts, delegations from Gulf countries, as well as representatives from regional and international organizations, according to the ministry’s statement. [AMNA]