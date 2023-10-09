NEWS

EOPYY does not ask for personal information via text, says in announcement

The National Organization for the Provision of Health Services (EOPYY) has received complaints about misleading sms messages with the EOPYY logo sent to the mobile phones of insured persons asking for their personal information. EOPYY informed the public on Monday that the organization sends only informative text messages. 

“Attention, EOPYY does not make any communication (telephone or sms or email) asking to disclose personal information such as Bank Account IBAN,” it emphasized in the related announcement.

 

