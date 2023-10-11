NEWS

Memorial service for the Israeli victims to be held in Athens on Thursday

A memorial service for the Israeli citizens and soldiers who lost their lives after the Hamas attacks is jointly organized by the Central Jewish Council of Greece and the Jewish Community of Athens on Thursday.

Among the victims of the Hamas attack on Saturday was an Israeli girl originally from Thessaloniki, Greece, announced the Israeli Embassy in Greece.

The community wishes to show support for Israel and call for the release of the hostages.

The service will take place on Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Athens Beth Shalom Synagogue (5 Melidoni).

