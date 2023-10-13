NEWS

Declining voter turnouts are a growing concern

[AP]

The issue of declining voter participation in elections came to the fore again after last Sunday’s first round. 

Generally, over the last two decades, participation in elections – national, local and European – has been steadily declining, with all that this implies for a functioning democracy.

Indicatively, Sunday’s turnout in the municipality of Athens was 32.32%, with only 145,394 voters going to the polls. This was a far cry compared to the turnout in 2006, when 297,004 voters voted, with a turnout of 57.77%. 

Nikitas Kaklamanis was elected mayor in 2006 with 126,877 votes, (46.05%).

Last Sunday the incumbent Kostas Bakoyannis came close to being elected on the first Sunday, as he managed to garner 41.35% of the vote. In absolute numbers, 57,800 citizens voted for him. 

In the region of Attica, the turnout reached 46.24%, with 1,336,771 citizens voting, 302,136 fewer compared to 2006. 

Elections

