A fire broke out in the area of Schinias in Marathon, northeast Attica on Thursday.

According to the fire brigade, the fire is near the Olympic Rowing Center, in an area with difficult access due to a swamp. At the moment, no residences are threatened, nor is the national park.

High winds are making the operation harder. There were 41 firefighters with 12 vehicles, three pedestrian teams and a helicopter on the mission.