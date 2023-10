Canada’s Foreign Minister Melanie Joly arrives at Oslo City Hall during NATO’s informal meeting of foreign ministers in Oslo, Norway, June 1, 2023. [Hanna Johre/NTB/via Reuters]

Canada’s foreign minister will also visit Greece and Jordan as part of a trip to Israel, her office has said in a statement.

Melanie Joly departs for Israel on Friday to reaffirm her nation’s support for the country and to discuss humanitarian aid and other issues in the wake of Hamas’ attack, the Canadian government said. [Reuters]