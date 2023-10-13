Second-round elections in 13 regions and 84 municipalities this Sunday

Citizens will return to the polls on Sunday in six of the country’s 13 regions and in 84 of its 332 municipalities in run-off elections to elect regional governors and mayors who failed to reach the 43% threshold in the first round.

Some 12,966 polling stations will open at 7am and close 12 hours later.

The Interior Ministry said 5.6 million Greeks and 18,760 EU citizens who reside permanently in the country have the right to vote in the second round.

A total of 15,060 ballot boxes have been set up in schools ahead of the vote.