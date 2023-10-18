NEWS

Suspect in international drug ring appeals US extradition

A 41-year-old Australian national who was arrested in July 2021 in Greece after a red notice by Interpol, as a member of an international drug ring, has appealed to the Council of State requesting not to be extradited to the US, where he is wanted.

He had been arrested by officers of the US Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) at the airport of Mykonos, in order to be extradited. According to the US authorities, he is allegedly a member of an international drug trafficking and money laundering ring.

He is currently being held in Korydallos Prison in southwestern Athens.

