Archons condemn Israeli air strike on Gaza church

Palestinians gather at the Greek Orthodox St Porphyrius’ Church, which was damaged by an Israeli air strike, in Gaza City, October 20, 2023. [Mohammed Al-Masri/Reuters]

The Archons of the Ecumenical Patriarchate have joined the Orthodox Patriarchate of Jerusalem in condemning the Israeli air strike that struck the compound of Saint Porphyrius Greek Orthodox Church in Gaza City.

“Saint Porphyrius’ Church has stood since the 12th century. We grieve for those whose lives have been lost and pray for the well-being and safety of all the members of the Greek Orthodox Community in Gaza whose lives have been affected by this tragedy,” the Archons, who are honorees appointed by Ecumenical Patriarch Vartholomaios for outstanding service to the church, said in a statement.

“Targeting churches and other institutions that are dedicated to aiding and protecting the innocent people who are caught up in war is unacceptable under any circumstances. It could have far-reaching consequences that bring even more violence upon innocents.”

“Accordingly, we urge the Israeli government and all other belligerent parties to end the targeting of sacred spaces and humanitarian institutions, and immediately to cease any and all operations that could harm women, children, the elderly, and others who have no conceivable responsibility for the conflict.”

The Archons said they joined “all those worldwide who rightfully condemn the savage terrorist attack on Israel by Hamas. We must also stand as ‘peacemakers’ who condemn all senseless violence and call now for the bloodshed to end. Only through a profound commitment to peaceful coexistence and honest dialogue can peace dawn both in Gaza and in the entire world.”

The Israeli military has said part of the church was damaged in a strike by fighter jets on a nearby Hamas command center involved in launching rockets and mortars towards Israel, and that it was reviewing the incident.

“The IDF [Israel Defense Forces] can unequivocally state that the church was not the target of the strike,” it said.

Gaza’s Hamas-run government media office said 18 Christian Palestinians had been killed, while the health ministry later gave a toll of 16.

In a statement, the Holy Synod of the Church of Greece said it prayed that prudence would prevail “on the warring sides and that hostilities and bloodshed [would] stop as quickly as possible.” It stopped short, however, of attributing the bombing to any party. [Kathimerini, Reuters, AP]