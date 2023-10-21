NEWS

Incentives offered to boost general medicine doctors

The Health Ministry is offering attractive financial incentives to encourage young physicians to pursue the specializations of pathology and general medicine, where there is a severe shortage in Greece, and to support the institution of the personal doctor.

The new initiatives, which are part of the new Primary Healthcare framework, were presented on Friday by Deputy Health Minister Irini Agapidaki.

Their aim, she said, “is to strengthen the pool of pathologists and general practitioners in our country, to meet citizens’ personal doctor needs and to transform Greece into the country of choice for a career among young doctors.”

She noted that only 6% of medical school graduates in Greece pick general medicine and pathology as their speciality when the EU average is 26%. “With the implementation of the plan in the first months of 2024, there will be no citizen who cannot find a staff doctor,” she added.

