Clashes between police and rioters disturbed the Athenian neighborhood of Zografou, near the university campus, in the first hours of Sunday with at least two cars engulfed in flames.

Sounds of explosions from Molotov cocktails upset residents in the nearby neighborhoods, while many rushed to move their vehicles into safer spots.

Clashes raged for about 45 minutes, with men in hoods throwing Molotov cocktails and setting trash cans on fire.