SYRIZA’s Famellos calls for a new identity and progressive agenda ahead of congress

Sokratis Famellos, the president of SYRIZA’s parliamentary group, has called on the main leftist opposition to “forge a new identity” in preparation for the party’s upcoming congress next year.

In an interview with the Avgi newspaper published on Sunday, Famellos stressed that the party has a responsibility to Greek society, Greece as a whole, and especially the younger generation to present a compelling government proposal and a vision for Greece’s future. As the February congress approaches, this proposal should clearly outline the party’s dedication to a progressive, European, ecological, and deeply reformist agenda.

“We can foster unity and solidarity through collaborative action and the collective formulation of our positions, instead of turning inward. Our focus should be outward, engaging with society,” he told the newspaper.

Discussing the recent local government election results, Famellos noted that “citizens are actively seeking an alternative to the policies of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and are turning towards progressive options.” He pointed out that the defeat of candidates supported by the conservative party in Athens, Thessaloniki, and the Region of Thessaly is an expression of public dissatisfaction with the New Democracy government and its lack of tangible achievements. According to Famellos, this reflects the desire of the citizens for a change in leadership and a departure from the Mitsotakis family’s rule.

In the same interview, Famellos criticized the draft state budget for 2024, asserting that it “once again confirms that the policies of the New Democracy government favor the wealthy and are unjust to the majority of citizens.” He underscored that the budget primarily serves to enrich the wealthy while further impoverishing the less fortunate. [AMNA]