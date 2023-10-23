Owner of publishing house arrested for bad checks

A 64-year-old woman was arrested on Monday morning in Paleo Psychiko, Athens against whom an arrest warrant was pending for 22 outstanding convictions.

She is the co-owner of a publishing house in the region of Attica, which is accused of issuing bad checks and not paying the employees’ wages on time.

The offenses concern a violation of the legislation on checks and non-payment of labor contributions with a total prison sentence of 24 years and 11 months and a total fine of 38,800 euros.