US warns its vessels of ‘increased risk’ in East Med

The US government has warned US-flagged ships in the Eastern Mediterranean of an “increased risk to commercial vessels operating in the region” in light of “current tensions and hostilities.”

In an advisory note, the Maritime Administration of the Department of Transportation advised vessels “to exercise caution; conduct a risk assessment; review security measures; review current NATO Shipping Centre and coastal broadcast warnings; and incorporate appropriate protective measures into their vessel security plans.”

“In the event of any incident or suspicious activity, US-flagged commercial vessels should immediately notify the NATO Shipping Centre (NSC), the US Coast Guard National Response Center (NRC) and activate the Ship Security Alert System,” the advisory continues.

The advice applies to the next six months.