NEWS

16 year old girl injured in violent incident against police in Athens

16 year old girl injured in violent incident against police in Athens
File photo.

Violent incidents took place on Saturday night between police and unidentified individuals in the Athenian neighborhoods of Neo Heraklion and Exarchia.

In particular, according to the police, yesterday at 7.30 p.m. an anti-fascist concert was scheduled at Theatraki in Neo Heraklion. At approximately 8.20 p.m. a group of people attacked policemen with stones and bottles. The police extricated from the scene using tear gas.

From the incident, a 16-year-old girl was taken to the Gennimatas General Hospital with a head injury, accompanied by a patrol car.

A few hours later, incidents occurred in the center of Athens. Specifically, according to information from the police, at 2.40 a.m. a group of approximately 80 people attacked with stones, Molotov cocktails and other objects the police forces who patrol Exarchia Square, while they set fire to garbage bins and used them as roadblocks.

The police forces fought back using chemicals. The police informed that the situation was de-escalated at around 3:30 in the morning.

Police

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Police bans rallies ahead of Golden Dawn member shootings
NEWS

Police bans rallies ahead of Golden Dawn member shootings

Two women arrested near the Bulgarian border for telephone fraud
NEWS

Two women arrested near the Bulgarian border for telephone fraud

Man who killed his 42-year-old daughter gets charged with manslaughter
NEWS

Man who killed his 42-year-old daughter gets charged with manslaughter

Police seize 160 kilograms of cannabis in Arcadia
NEWS

Police seize 160 kilograms of cannabis in Arcadia

Owner of publishing house arrested for bad checks
NEWS

Owner of publishing house arrested for bad checks

Decomposed body found near Megara, Attica
NEWS

Decomposed body found near Megara, Attica