16 year old girl injured in violent incident against police in Athens

Violent incidents took place on Saturday night between police and unidentified individuals in the Athenian neighborhoods of Neo Heraklion and Exarchia.

In particular, according to the police, yesterday at 7.30 p.m. an anti-fascist concert was scheduled at Theatraki in Neo Heraklion. At approximately 8.20 p.m. a group of people attacked policemen with stones and bottles. The police extricated from the scene using tear gas.

From the incident, a 16-year-old girl was taken to the Gennimatas General Hospital with a head injury, accompanied by a patrol car.

A few hours later, incidents occurred in the center of Athens. Specifically, according to information from the police, at 2.40 a.m. a group of approximately 80 people attacked with stones, Molotov cocktails and other objects the police forces who patrol Exarchia Square, while they set fire to garbage bins and used them as roadblocks.

The police forces fought back using chemicals. The police informed that the situation was de-escalated at around 3:30 in the morning.